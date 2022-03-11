Tunisia: Saied and Taboubi to Meet On Social Security Claims

Tunis/Tunisia — The General Federation of Social Security said Thursday that the Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Noureddine Taboubi, will transmit, during a forthcoming meeting with the President of the Republic, Kais Saied, the claims of the sector, including the activation of the status.

The federation confirmed, in a publication on its official page on social media, after a meeting of its trade union board with the Secretary-General of the Union, that the meeting came mainly to clarify what is considered as inaccuracies affecting the employees of the sector who resumed their work last Monday after two weeks of the strike.

Last Friday, the UGTT called on workers of social security institutions, including the National Health Insurance Fund and the National Pension and Social Security Fund, to return to work after demonstrations that disrupted services to citizens, except those related to emergency services.

The Union announced its adoption of the demands of employees working in social security institutions, calling for the immediate activation of the statute, which was published in the Official Gazette on February 23, 2022, while the government seeks to activate it in January 2023.

It is likely that UGTT S-G Noureddine Taboubi would meet with the President of the Republic in the coming days, according to the Union's Deputy-Secretary General Sami Tahri. "It is expected that the meeting will focus on the general situation in the country, in particular the high prices and a number of other issues," he said.