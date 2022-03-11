Tunisia to Host International Conference On Gender and Climate Change March 11-12

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is hosting the international conference on "Gender and Climate Change: An Opportunity for Investment and Resilience Building" to be held at the City of Science on March 11 and 12.

The conference is organised in partnership between the Ministry of Women, Family, Children and Seniors, and UN Women, with the support of the International Labour Organisation and the embassies of Canada, Finland and Sweden in Tunisia. The event is part of celebrating the International Women's Day, under the slogan "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow."

The conference aims to streamline networking between professional stakeholders in national institutions, cooperation agencies, civil society organisations and local authorities active in related fields. It aspires to spur the engagement of women and youth on issues related to technology, gender equality and climate change, in addition to promoting awareness of gender, sustainable development, technology and environmental issues.

Three panels will be held during this event; they will focus on the national gender and climate change plan, comparative experiences between the South and the North on gender and climate change, and equality in the service of technology, equal opportunities and climate change.

During the second day of this international event, the City of Science will host a variety of awareness-raising programmes open to the public. These include setting up eco-villages to present women's products, start-ups, and support structures in this field, in addition to organising art and sports shows through numerous associative spaces and university clubs.