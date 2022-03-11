Tunisia: Italian Waste Case - All Release Requests Rejected

Tunis/Tunisia — Charges have been retained against defendants in the case of the Italian waste, illegally imported to Tunisia, spokesperson for the Tunis Court of Appeal Habib Torkhani said Thursday.

Torkhani told TAP the indictment chamber at the Court decided to refer the defendants to the criminal chamber at the Tunis Court of First Instance. "All requests for release of the defendants have been rejected," he added.

The defendants are being prosecuted, inter alia, over for harming persons and public property, forgery and illegal import of hazardous waste.

"An institutional cooperation agreement on the reshipment of waste to its country of origin was signed between Tunisia and Italy on February 11, 2022," the Environment Ministry said.

The agreement "lays down the commitments incumbent on each of the parties with regard to the initial repatriation of 213 containers of waste stored at the port of Sousse, to Italy," the ministry had indicated.

"The waste was returned on board the first ship "Arkas" on February 19, 2022.

The reshipment of the rest of the waste, which is stored in a warehouse in Sousse and damaged by a fire in December, is the subject of "consultations" between the two sides.