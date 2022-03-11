Tunisia: Italian Waste Case - All Release Requests Rejected

10 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Charges have been retained against defendants in the case of the Italian waste, illegally imported to Tunisia, spokesperson for the Tunis Court of Appeal Habib Torkhani said Thursday.

Torkhani told TAP the indictment chamber at the Court decided to refer the defendants to the criminal chamber at the Tunis Court of First Instance. "All requests for release of the defendants have been rejected," he added.

The defendants are being prosecuted, inter alia, over for harming persons and public property, forgery and illegal import of hazardous waste.

"An institutional cooperation agreement on the reshipment of waste to its country of origin was signed between Tunisia and Italy on February 11, 2022," the Environment Ministry said.

The agreement "lays down the commitments incumbent on each of the parties with regard to the initial repatriation of 213 containers of waste stored at the port of Sousse, to Italy," the ministry had indicated.

"The waste was returned on board the first ship "Arkas" on February 19, 2022.

The reshipment of the rest of the waste, which is stored in a warehouse in Sousse and damaged by a fire in December, is the subject of "consultations" between the two sides.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X