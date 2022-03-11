Kenya: Blue Band Shifts to Healthier Plant-Based Spreads Under New Owner

Nairobi — Blue band has grown under its current owners upfield, to satisfy the needs of the consumers better and impact the local community and economy positively by delivering healthier, plant-based products that are great tasting and with superior quality.

Blue band's new owner, Upfield acquired the iconic brand from Unilever two years ago.

Upfield Managing Director East and South Africa Peter Muchiri, who spoke on Thursday, noted that the previous use of 'margarine' was associated with unhealthiness owing to the hydrogenated process which has since been dropped.

The new products, he says, contain unsaturated fats which is good and necessary for the growth and development of children. Blue band also contains essential fats like Omega 3 and 6 which the body needs. It is also a good source of vitamins A, B1, B2, D, E and Niacin which delivers essential nutrients to the body."

Upfield has recently expanded its portfolio to include Blue Band Pea Nut butter, Blue Band Instant porridge and flora chilled spread.

Muchiri said that the firm is committed to producing food products that preserve the planet's resources and reduce climate impact.

"We are improving the communities and economies of the countries where we operate and is also an important part of our strategy. Our footprint across East Africa continues to grow daily due to this strategy as we innovate quickly to respond to consumer demands for quality, nutritious, and great-tasting food products," he said during a tour of the company's factory.

According to the World Health Organization, more people are shifting towards plant-based diets for reasons relating to health as well as ethical considerations about climate change and animal welfare.

The Kenya factory has also achieved the FSSC 22000 global safety certification which measures end-to-end food safety management. Upfield's ingredients are 100 percent responsibly sourced as the company builds an active relationship with its suppliers to ensure the supply chain is managed sustainably and ethically.

Upfield is a producer of plant-based spreads and cheeses with more than 100 brands including blue band and Flora. The company sells its products in over 95 countries and has 15 manufacturing sites throughout the world including Kenya.