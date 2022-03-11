Mauritania Organizes Busy Schedule for National Teams in March FIFA Window

The Mauritanian Football Federation (FFRIM) has organized several friendly matches for its teams during the March FIFA friendly window, with the national senior team not engaged in the play-off round of qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Federation has organized a four-nation mini-tournament that will also include the national teams of Mozambique, Niger and Libya, who have all been invited for the friendly match window.

This will be new coach Amir Abdou's first assignment with the national team, having been appointed to take over from Didier Gomes da Rosa. Abdou, who has been coaching Mauritanian league side FC Nouadhibou famously led the Comoros national team to the round of 16 at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in January.

This will be a perfect tournament for the team to strategize itself, and Abdou to start off his tenure positively after a woeful Cup of Nations campaign where they lost all their matches.

At the same time, the Federation has also planned training programs and some friendly matches for the junior national team.

The Under-17 team is currently camping near Rabat in Morocco, while the U20s will host the national teams of Cape Verde and Algeria in friendly matches at home.

The Under-23s will meanwhile play against their Algerian counterparts in two friendly matches on March 24 and 27.