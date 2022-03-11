Egypt: Tourism Minister Inaugurates 1st Abydos Music And Song Festival

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El Anani, on behalf of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, and Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayim inaugurated on Thursday the 1st Abydos Music and Song Festival in Sohag Governorate.

Delivering a work on behalf of the premier, Anani voiced happiness over his presence in the event along with the culture minister as part of the two ministries' keenness on holding a series of artistic and cultural events nationwide.

He said organizing cultural events is part of a promising plan by the ministry for 2022 to hold a variety of events across the Egyptian governorates to promote for domestic tourism.

The minister also underlined the importance of consolidating efforts to increase the tourism awareness among Egyptians especially children and youths, enhancing societal partnership and involve local communities in the process of sustainable development.

The Abydos Music and Song Festival is organized by the Egyptian Opera House and will run until March 12.

Abdel Dayem stated that the Abydos Music and Song Festival, which is sponsored by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, is the first of its kind in Sohag Governorate and comes as a model for the fruitful cooperation between state institutions that aims to consolidate the role of Egypt's soft power in developing society and reshaping awareness.

She stressed the importance of the role of culture and arts in promoting the Egyptian civilization, pointing out that plans to achieve cultural justice among Egyptians continue to be updated.

It is noteworthy that the festival's program includes three concerts performed by Hisham Abbas, Ali el-Haggar and Medhat Saleh, accompanied by the famous pianist Amr Selim and his band.

