Egypt: Mashat, EBRD Chief Economist Discuss Launching Report On Digital Divides in the EBRD Regions

Minister of International Cooperation Rania El Mashat conferred on Thursday with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Chief Economist Beata Javorcik on the possibility of launching the EBRD's report on digital divides in the bank's region from Cairo in view of its great importance to all countries in the region along with Egypt's seeking to introduce digital transformation to all its sectors.

The report sheds light on the EBRD's efforts to push forward the digital transformation in all regions of its operations especially amid the coronavirus pandemic. It also gives an overview of the indexes on the digital transformation gaps and means of handling them.

The meeting involved EBRD's Director for Gender and Economic Inclusion Barbara Rambousek and EBRD Managing Director of Impact and Partnerships Ines Rocha. Rocha, on her part, praised Egypt's experiment in the compliance of development funding with the objectives of the UN sustainable development, voicing the bank's readiness to implement such experiment in the funding of other countries as well as extending expertise to other countries willing to precisely know the role of funding in supporting the 2030 development agenda.

Mashat, meanwhile, voiced Egypt's readiness to exchange expertise on development funding to other countries of the EBRD operations in Africa, the Middle East and North Africa through a trilateral cooperation. She reviewed the framework of international cooperation and development funding of Egypt which is based on three principles; the joint cooperation platforms, the second is the compliance of development funding with the sustainable development objectives as the Ministry of International Cooperation portfolio comprises 372 projects worth dlrs 26 billion, while the third is promotion for Egypt's development stories.

Mashat also probed with EBRD's Rambousek the efforts exerted by Egypt to empower women, realize gender equality as well as the new country cooperation strategy that has been launched between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Egypt for the period 2022 to 2027.

