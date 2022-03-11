Egypt: Shoukry Confers With COP26 President On Egypt's Preparation for Hosting COP27

11 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister and president-designate of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Summit (COP27) Sameh Shoukry held a virtual meeting on Thursday with COP26 President and UK Minister of State Alok Sharma.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez said the meeting took up the current efforts exerted by Cairo to prepare for the upcoming round of the UN Climate Change Conference to be hosted by Egypt in November, 2022.

The meeting comes as part of Egypt's keenness to coordinate and consult with all the parties involved in the COP26 held in Glasgow and follow up international efforts to confront the impact of climate change on all fronts.

The spokesman also noted that the meeting covered Egypt's attaching special importance to moving from the phase of climate pledges to the phase of actual implementation of such pledges on the ground in light of the agenda proposed by Egypt during its presidency of COP27.

