Tunisia: Covid-19 - Only 703 People Vaccinated On March 10

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 703 people got COVID-19 jabs on March 10 out of 66,928 who received text message invites, the Health Ministry said.

Ministry's figures revealed that 509 people were administered the first shot out of 51,850 who received text message invites, 65 got the second shot (out of 640), 119 received the booster (out of 14,394) and 10 got the travel shot (out of 44).

This took the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,339,503 (4,664,355 got two doses and 1,675,148 got only one shot as the vaccine requires a single dose or they have already been infected before).

13,018,888 jabs have been given so far, including 7,167,040 first shots, 4,664,355 second shots, 1,155,398 boosters and 32,095 travel shots, the ministry added.