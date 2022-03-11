Liberia: Bracing Surmountable Challenges

Authorities of the Morris Community College on Clay Street in Monrovia has announced a rebranding of the institution after thirty (30) years of existence and providing marketable skills to thousands of Liberians, some of whom are now using those skills as means of livelihood.

The authorities of the College note with keen interest that in the space of thirty years, the world has made significant progress in terms of technological advancement in all spheres of life.

Hence, the administration of the Morris Community College believes the institution must be rebranded to conform to today's advancement of the modern world.

So the chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the College, John Langlay is asserting that the rebranding exercise is meant to boost the quality of education that is being provided to desiring beneficiaries.

John Langley told this paper recently, that "The Morris Community College on Clay Street, in Monrovia, is launching an appeal for support to ensure it continues its contribution to the human resource capacity development of Liberia".

"We have made numerous sacrifices over the years to empower so many Liberians to become self-reliant through our many sustainable training programs at our College" he added.

He said after 30 years of existence, the Morris Community College has gone a long way in liberating Liberians through its academic programs which he said, has seen Liberians take over jobs that were primarily occupied by foreigners.

Langlay however noted that the College is currently facing numerous challenges that are impeding its efforts to empower young Liberians to enable them to take ownership of their economy through entrepreneurship.

The Board of Trustees Chairman did not hide the institution's current needs that will ensure the rebranding process for effective operations.

He said, "You know the Morris Community College has experienced some backslides in terms of acquiring logistics like computers and other instructional materials to once again boost our service delivery".

"Let me say that challenges confronting the institution can be attributed to the economic hardship in the country which cannot afford students to pay their fees, and we really want to continue our own way of buttressing government's efforts in building the human resource capacity, so we actually need assistance from the government to do so through subsidy" he narrated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Morris Community College Board of Trustees Chairman wants government and other philanthropic institutions to aid the College in restoring its teaching capacity as it was in its early years of existence.

He commended the College for providing proficient career training to deserving Liberians in the areas of airline studies and hospitality among others to ensure they become self-reliant.

The Morris Community College on Friday, February 25, 2022 graduated 16 students in various disciplines including airline ticketing and computer science among others.

At the same time, the institution has announced the awarding of 15 scholarships to the fifteen counties of the country as a means of standing by the government to enhance its manpower development.

The institution wants the legislative caucus of each county to assist with the recruitment of eligible candidates from their various counties.