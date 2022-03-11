Liberia: PYJ Begs to Be Re-Elected

The strong political godfather of Nimba County, Senator Prince Y. Johnson is said to be experiencing a serious challenges in convincing the people of Nimba for his third-term reelection bid.

Senator Johnson was first elected Senator during the 2005 general and presidential elections as a result of informing the people of Nimba that he liberated them from the hands of fallen president Samuel K. Doe.

During the midterm senatorial election in 2014 Senator Johnson reminded the people of Nimba on his role played during the 14 years civil conflict;, according to him, he defended them against the late Liberian President Samuel Doe's security forces , an information that inspired the citizens of Nimba County to reelect him senator for the second time.

With Senator Johnson nine years in the senatorial position gradually inching to an end, the provocative political godfather of Nimba is not taking his reelection bid in the upcoming general and presidential elections for play.

Recently, in Nimba County , Senator Johnson again called the attention of the people of Nimba County not to forget his role played during the 14 years civil war in defending them .

He told the citizens that as an appreciation for his role, they should grant him the third term by reelecting him as senator during the 2023 general and presidential elections.

Senator Johnson also told his kinsmen not to vote for their kinsman Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe who is vying for the presidency.

According to Senator Johnson, the rejection of Cllr. Gongloe not to gain the overall mandate from the citizens is based on his constant called for the establishment of war crime court in Liberia to prosecute those who committed crimes against humanity .

Senator Johnson said, Cllr. Gongloe is not showing appreciation for his role in protecting the people of Nimba with that, they should punish Cllr. Gongloe by not electing him during the general and presidential elections.

With such assertion on the part of Senator Prince .Y. Johnson, several citizens of Nimba County have strongly criticized him for boasting of killing peaceful citizens in the name of liberation.

The Citizens in a telephone conversation on Truth FM Radio Thursday, urged Senator Johnson to desist from such attitude and to become to show remorse for his action against the people of Nimba and that of the country.

The Citizens further indicated that with Senator Jonson boasting of war and he should be rewarded for additional nine years job, such mentality has the propensity to encourage young people to engage into such act with the believe that they will be rewarded with top elected position.

The Citizens welcomed the called for the establishment of war and Economic Crime Court in Liberia.

Additionally, Nimba County District #8 Representative Larry Younquoi wants the United States Government's Sanction on Senator Prince Johnson to prevent him from contesting the 2023 senatorial elections during the general and presidential elections.

Speaking some time ago when the United States Government slapped sanction on Senator Prince Johnson, Representative Younquoi said there is a need for them, as policy decision makers of the county to inform the citizenry about the negative effects it will have on the county's developmental progress, if they reelect Senator Johnson who is being placed on sanction by the United State Government.

The Alternative National Congress lawmaker said, it will be a serious setback for the county if the citizens reelect Senator Johnson, mostly with the country's international partners including the United States of America.

Representative Younquoi further said Senator Johnson has misused the opportunity and respect from the people of Nimba with the return of insults.