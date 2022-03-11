South Africa: The Hybrid Pantry That Purrs

11 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marie-Lais Emond

It's not a supermarket. It's not just a petrol station. It must be chef David Higgs' and the Marble group's hybrid luxe-convenience stop: the Pantry.

When you park quickly and dart inside at a garage stop for a quick pee, snacks and a bottle of water, how the place feels is not necessarily top of mind. But the Pantry by Marble is a bit of a different thing.

It's the first thing I contemplate in a new environment, no matter how it looks or what it provides. A little lime trolley is neatly tucked next to my table this morning and I'm tarrying just behind the barista, having been chatting to the man from Morrico Coffee in Parkhurst about my brew, specially provided for the Pantry, a single origin of Honduras.

On my shopping list for the Pantry at Marble was "coffee and a pastry". It's been the constant item, the one that's remained on my shopping list for a few days, even though some of the other items changed. The opening day kept moving and so the things on the list kept changing too, as I acquired some of them in the meantime.

"It'll be worth the wait," I...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X