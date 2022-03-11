South Africa: The Hybrid Pantry That Purrs

analysis

It's not a supermarket. It's not just a petrol station. It must be chef David Higgs' and the Marble group's hybrid luxe-convenience stop: the Pantry.

When you park quickly and dart inside at a garage stop for a quick pee, snacks and a bottle of water, how the place feels is not necessarily top of mind. But the Pantry by Marble is a bit of a different thing.

It's the first thing I contemplate in a new environment, no matter how it looks or what it provides. A little lime trolley is neatly tucked next to my table this morning and I'm tarrying just behind the barista, having been chatting to the man from Morrico Coffee in Parkhurst about my brew, specially provided for the Pantry, a single origin of Honduras.

On my shopping list for the Pantry at Marble was "coffee and a pastry". It's been the constant item, the one that's remained on my shopping list for a few days, even though some of the other items changed. The opening day kept moving and so the things on the list kept changing too, as I acquired some of them in the meantime.

"It'll be worth the wait," I...