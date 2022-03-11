South Africa: MEC Anton Bredell Meets Beaufort West Mayor, Gideon Pietersen

press release

Minister Bredell met with Beaufort West Mayor to discuss way forward.

Joint statement by Minister Anton Bredell and the Mayor of Beaufort West, Gideon Pietersen.

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning met with Beaufort West's Mayor, Gideon Pietersen, the Deputy Mayor, the mayoral committee, and senior managers of the Municipality earlier this week. The visit was arranged on request from Minister Bredell.

The meeting was held in a positive spirit, during which the Municipality made a comprehensive presentation on the financial challenges being experienced. Detailed discussions subsequently provided further context to these challenges and identified solutions to address these challenges. Discussions were held in an open and frank manner with the aim of agreeing on a way forward, putting Beaufort West Municipality on a recovery road.

It was agreed that a task team be established under the guidance of the Acting Municipal Manager and the Head of Department: Local Government, with the purpose of developing a support plan, prioritising the most urgent challenges.

The support plan will supplement the Financial Recovery Plan, compiled by the National Treasury: Municipal Financial Recovery Service (Supported by Provincial Treasury and the Department of Local Government). The Financial Recovery Plan will address the persistent financial challenges in the Municipality. Together these plans will contain comprehensive support to improve good governance, financial stability, service delivery and the functionality of the Municipality.