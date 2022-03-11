Liberia: Air France Suspends Flights to Liberia Beginning April 2022

Monrovia — Air France has in an official statement announced that it would cease its operation to Monrovia as of April 2022.

On 9th March 2022, Mr. Jean-Marc Pouchol, Air France Vice President for Africa, and Mr Jean-Luc Mevellec, regional Director of West Africa, invited and met with Hon. Samuel A. Wlue, Minister of Transport, Republic of Liberia at Charles De Gaulle Airport, Paris, France to inform about the Air France operations to Liberia.

Based on the economic performance, the current geopolitical situation and the Air France-KLM's overall plan to restore its profitability, Air France has decided to suspend its flights to Monrovia, Liberia, as of the end of April 2022.

Customers already booked on flights after the end of April, will be informed individually. The customers concerned can change their travel plans or cancel the trip and request a refund.

Air France would like to thank the government of Liberia and the airport authorities for their continued support in the operation of this route.