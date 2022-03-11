Liberia United Methodist Church Appoints Special Envoy to Deal With At-Risk Youths - Says It's a National Emergency Issue

Ganta — The United Methodist church, Liberia Area, sitting in its 189th Annual Session in Gompa City, Nimba County, Republic of Liberia, being cognizant that as the body of Christ cannot be content with the state of the youthful population of Liberia, youths that are disadvantaged and at risk, commonly referred to as" Zogoes" wrestled with what to do and how to be more involved in finding a solution to what the church has termed as a national Emergency.

The united Methodist church, Liberia Area believes that youths in Liberia are important to Jesus Christ and must be reached out to with songs of inclusivity, rather than murmurs of exclusivity. Knowledgeable

Of the fact that they may be users of illicit drugs, caught up in acts of petit thievery and violence, the Liberia Area, united Methodist church believes that these At-risk youths are precious in the sight of God and thus seen as gems to the united Methodist church. The church believes that there is urgency in finding a pragmatic and transformatory solution to lift these Youth from the valleys of despair to buoyancy of new hope and calls upon the government of Liberia to tighten the laws so as to prevent the importation of drugs and other harmful substances in the country.

Holding on to the truths of its Social principles, The United Methodist church believes God's love for the world is in an active and engaged love, a love seeking justice and liberty. We as a church cannot and must not just be observers. We care enough about people's lives to risk interpreting God's love, to take a stand, to call each of us into response, no matter how controversial or complex, thinking and acting out a faith perspective. The Liberia united Methodist church has trailblazed into finding solutions to many social and health issues facing Liberia inclusive of the Leprosarium in Ganta, Nimba county as one of those interventions that has cured thousands of those with Leprosy, people who were literally cast out by their family and friends.

Wherefore and in view of the foregoing, the Liberia annual conference, the united Methodist church has taken a stand. At its 189th Annual Session, Bishop Samuel J Quire, Jr. commissioned and appointed the Rev. Caleb G. Dormah as the Liberia Area United Methodist church's Ambassador/Advocate/Missionary to lead the church's efforts in a ministry to the At-risk Youths of Liberia that would seek healing, transformation and wholeness. The church sees this as a necessary intervention because the future of Liberia is at risk as long as Liberia's Youths remain at risk.

The scripture reminds us in Philippian 2:4 "Let each of you look not to his own interest, but also to the interest of others". Liberia's At-risk youth have claimed the attention of the United Methodist Church, hence in the appointment of Rev. Dormah as the church's Ambassador/Advocate/Missionary for At-risk Youths in Liberia, the church is looking not only to its own interest, but deeply believes that its interest must embody the interest of others, principally Liberia's At-risk Youths.

The Liberia Annual conference of the united Methodist church will prayerfully set aside resources to support this 'Specialized Ministry' and welcomes national and international partner's support.

The Church is aware of programs and efforts by the Liberian Government towards At-risk Youth and sees this as an initial response to this National Emergency in complementarity to the efforts of the government of Liberia.

The church believes as scriptures remind us in Romans 15:1-12 that "We who are strong have an obligation to bear with the failings of the weak, and not to please ourselves. Let each of us please his neighbor for his good, to build him up.

Finally, Jeremiah 30:17 says "For I will restore health to you, and your wounds I will heal, declares the Lord, because they have called you an outcast: 'It is Zion, for whom no one cares!'

The Liberia annual conference the united Methodist church sees Liberia's At-risk Youths not as outcasts, but as valuable children of God whose lives can and will be transformed for the health of themselves and for the nation, Liberia.

For further contact: Rev. Dr. Atty. Laurence Konmla Bropleh, Chair of the Task Force on At-Risk and Disadvantaged Youths, the LAC/UMC. Tel: 0777440000

Sponsored and published by the Department of Communications, Liberia Annual Conference, The United Methodist Church-Liberia.