Sierra Leone: We Write Liberia Organizes Talent Competition in Sierra Leone

11 March 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — We Write Liberia, a group of young Liberian creative artists, has organized what they termed as Upholding African Culture known for the best output of Creative Arts in Liberia. For four years now, they've contributed to the empowerment of education through creative arts in Liberia.

As part of their plans to empower education, they've worked with schools in Monrovia through the arts clubs and carried out variety of trainings and accompaniments in the arts.

Their famous creative arts evening every year in Liberia speaks for the amount effort they put in learning the arts.

Added to their progress is the contributions they've made through written materials; magazines and other published materials; both online and offline.

On the 6th of February, WWL as they are known for short, represented Liberia in Sierra Leone to host a creative arts evening in the Capital's City Council Hall.

More than 500 persons including 15 schools, theatre companies, other poetry organizations etc. came to witness this unique program as it caused so much educational attraction. The theme for the program was "Upholding the African Culture."

The evening was filled with poetry presentations, drama of the famous Blood of the Stranger by Dele Charley, songs, dances and inputs on the theatre arts.

In the words of City Mayor of Freetown, "Sierra Leone is happy to embrace this opportunity of growth in the arts and I hope the whole of West Africa benefits from this", the program was well welcomed.

With this response, the CEO of We Write Liberia, Androvish G. Berrian promised to create a network with Sierra Leone which will channel a growth for the arts and this will grow around West Africa.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X