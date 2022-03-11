Ghana: At 2021 Airport Service Quality Awards - KIA Wins 'Best Airport By Size and Region' Award

Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has won the"Best Airport by Size and Region" at the 2021 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

The award is in recognition of the successful efforts of all stakeholders in providing a superior customer service during the most difficult and challenging years of the pandemic.

According to a statement issued in Accra yesterday by the management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), the awards organised by the Airports Council International (ACI) saw KIA winning three times from the "Best Airport by Size and Region"(2-5 million passengers per year in Africa) category.

"Kotoka International Airport has consecutively received the Airport Service Quality Awards for the same category in 2019 and 2020," it said.

The ACI World Director General, Luis Felipe de Olivera, explained that the winners of the awards reflected Customer Experience Leadership.

"After a second year of the pandemic, this year's ASQ Award winners are especially reflective of Customer Experience Leadership during the most challenging time in our sector's history. We are exceedingly proud of their stellar leadership in delivering the very best customer experience," he added.

Mr Olivera also announced that ACI in partnership with Amadeus, would celebrate the 2021 ASQ winners at an awards ceremony on September 14, 2022 in Krakow, Poland during the ASQ Forum & ACI Customer Experience Global Summit.

Receiving the award, the Managing Director of GACL, Ms Pamela Djamson-Tettey, indicated that KIA deemed it as an honour to win the ASQ awards for the third time.

"It is indeed a testament of the commitment and tireless efforts of staff and stakeholders at the airport," she said.

Ms Djamson-Tettey promised to collectively use the success story as a launch pad to rally around their mission of providing World-Class Airport Facilities and Services for the benefit of stakeholders.

"This award will undoubtedly spur us on to work even harder to continuously enhance passenger experience at our airports. We remain deeply committed to prioritising superior customer experience and will continue to harness efforts and resources to make the passenger journey a pleasant one," she added.

The Airport Service Quality Award programme is a world's leading Airport Customer Experience Measurement and Benchmarking programme.

"The ASQ Departures Programme measures Passenger Satisfaction on departure across 34 Key Performance Indicators. More than half of the world's travellers pass through an ASQ Airport, of which the Kotoka International Airport is a member," the statement concluded.