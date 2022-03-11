Ghana: CAF License C Refresher Course Ends in Prampram Today

The refresher course for the CAF License C holders is currently underway at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram.

The first batch of the course is expected to end today.

These refresher courses are in line with the new CAF Coaching Convention which makes provision for refresher coaching courses for all licenses every two years after obtaining the licenses without which the license expires.

Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah is leading the training with assistance and directives from Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Administrative Manager Maxwell Caesar Kemeh and other GFA/CAF Instructors.

An FA statement urged coaches who wish to join the second batch to register with a registration fee of GH¢1,500 which includes feeding for the five days, accommodation, T-shirts and other learning materials that will be provided during the course.

Registration for the second batch is still ongoing.