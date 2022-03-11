Ghana: Experts Set to Speak At Maiden Technovate Awards

11 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asares

Minister for Communications and Digitilisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, will be the guest of honour at the maiden edition of the African Technovate Awards and Fair organised by AIDEC Consultancies International Limited.

During the event slated for April 2, 2022, at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), MrsOwusu-Ekuful would deliver the keynote address on the crucial role of technology in driving business growth and success in Ghana and on the continent.

Under the theme, 'Information Technology and the Way Forward for Africa under the Fourth Industrial Revolution', the event will feature goodwill messages from the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), MrWamkeleMene, and the Country Director of GIZ,Ms Regina Bauerochse Barbosa.

A statement issued by the organisers said speakers from leading technology establishments that shall grace the occasion include Executive Director of e-Commerce Association of Ghana, Mr Paul Asinor, President of the Accra Institute of Technology, Professor Clement Dzidonu, and founder of Ghana Dot Com Limited, Professor NiiNarkuQuaynor.

It said the programme would be co-chaired by Ken Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Telecommunications, and Ms Carol Anang, Country Director of Invest in Africa.

"To be preceded by an exhibition of technological products and services at the foyer of the auditorium, the programme would recognise and reward players in the space who have distinguished themselves as well as budding young innovative technology companies charting a path for Africa in a rapidly changing digital world," the statement said.

It said the programme sought to challenge and motivate technology companies to produce digital solutions to make Africa competitive, especially under the AfCFTA, and served as a platform to discuss strategies for further collaboration.

The statement said the hybrid event would be attended by 150 participants with live streaming coverage across Africa.

It said companies supporting the programme include Total Energies, Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH), the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI).

The statement said the awards ceremony would be in three categories namely, Sector Awards (Silver Category), Regional Awards (Gold category), and the Africa Awards (Platinum Category).

The Sector Awards would recognise the Outstanding Edtech Institution of the Year, FinTech Company of the Year, eHealth/Medtech Company of the Year, Digital Agri-Business of the Year, and the Tech Insurance Company of the Year.

