Ghana: Maiden Inter-School Choral Competition Held in Techiman

Techiman — The Centre for National Culture (CNC) in the Bono East Region and the Techiman Municipal Assembly (TeMA) have organised the maiden inter- school choral competition.

It was held last Friday at Techiman, the regional capital, for six Senior High Schools (SHS) in the area as part of activities to commemorate the 65th Independence Anniversary celebration.

The participating schools were St Francis Xavier SHS, Ofuman SHS, Abrefi SHS, Akumfi Ameyaw SHS, Techiman SHS and the Mount Carmel SHS who took turns to sing locally-composed songs and anthems on patriotism and other social issues.

The Regional Director, CNC, Dr Barima Asumadu -Sakyi, said the event was aimed at reviving music in the various levels of schools, inculcating patriotism among students, and grooming them through music.

Dr Asumadu-Sakyi expressed appreciation to the forefathers of the country for playing a lead role towards the realisation of independence from colonial rule, saying that they fought a good fight.

The Regional Director advocated that music should be reintroduced into our schools curriculum as an examinable subject to raise the interest and awareness of music among teachers and students.

"Schools must form cultural troupe, choir, music clubs, among other areas of performing arts as a way of revitalising the skills and talents in us as Ghanaians. This will help harness the hidden talents in students," he stated.

Dr Asumadu-Sakyi disclosed that most renowned music artistes in the country, namely, Kwame Eugene, Kidi, Okyeame Kwame, among others, benefitted immensely from their school choirs and musical groups.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Regional Director said CNC has formed the Regional Adult Choir, (RAC) and Regional cultural troupe ( Bono kyempem Agofoma), adding that plans are far advanced to form the Regional drama group and youth choir.

He expressed gratitude to the Ghana Education Service (GES), TeMA, officials of CNC, the Techiman Traditional Council (TTC) and stakeholders for supporting the activities of the centre.

The Techiman Municipal SHS Coordinator, Mr Pail Nsiede, who chaired the programme, encouraged teachers, students and parents to fully show interest in extra-curriculum activities in schools to help develop the talents of students.

Special awards were presented to the Mount Carmel Girls SHS for emerging champions of the choral competition, Techiman SHS as first runner-up and Akumfi Ameyaw SHS as 2nd runner-up.