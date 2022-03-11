Ghana: Let's Prevent Non-Communicable Disease ... in Order to Avoid Covid-19 Deaths

Kumasi — If we want to prevent COVID-19 deaths, there is the need to prevent non-communicable diseases, says the chairperson of the Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (GhNCDA), Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai.

According to the chairperson, non-communicable diseases were the risk factors for COVID-19 deaths, and "we should do all possible to first prevent that from coming and if they come, we should attach seriousness to treat those affected."

Dr Wiafe-Addai, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peace and Love Hospital and Breast Care International, a non-governmental organisation, was addressing queenmothers and people of Asante AkyemBompata,as part of the celebration of this year's International Women's Day.

As part of the celebration, about 300 women were clinically screened for breast cancer for free.

Under the theme, "Breaking the Biases," the event was held in collaboration with The Hunger Project Ghana.

Present to grace the occasion included: Mr Samuel Afrane, Country Director, The Hunger Project Ghana, Nana Animah Acheampomaah Kotoka, Morso queenmother, Nana Akua Asantewaa, Adonfe queenmother and Nana Adwubi Kete, Bompata queenmother.

The CEO observed with concern, that much attention was not given to non-communicable diseases though "they are responsible for several COVID-19 deaths and deserve more attention by way of resource allocation and planned programme of action to mitigate their negative impact on society."

She said the emergence of COVID-19 halted several activities that needed to be undertaken in rural communities, and it was time to take action to educate women, especially the youth,who are vulnerable in the rural areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Health Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Wiafe-Addai noted that as a result of education, most girls in the rural areas were going to school and not dropping out, "and when they even get pregnant, there is an opportunity for them to go back to school," but a lot needed to be done.

She called on the elderly women to do more to encourage the girl child to live a responsible life, stressing, "This is why we brought the celebration of this year's International Women's Day here, instead of holding it in the city, we want to bridge the barriers to sensitise the women, especially the girl child."

On the theme of the day, she urged women to do more for themselves to break any biases against them.

She asked institutions and individuals to give more opportunities to women to excel in their field of works.

Mr Afrane contributing praised women for contributions at home, in particular and also added his voice to the call on individuals and institutions to encourage women to do more for themselves.

Queenmother of Bompata,on her part, thanked the Breast Care International for the free breast care screening of the women and for holding the celebration of the International Women's Day in the town to sensitise women to reflect on breaking the biases and inequalities that prevent them (women) from achieving their full potentials.