Angola: African Union Requests Economic Inclusion of Women in the Continent

Addis Ababa — The Chairman of the African Union Commission (AU) Moussa Faki Mahamat appealed today the day that marks the International Woman´s Day the economic and finance inclusion of women in Africa.

"The economic and finance inclusion of the African women demands that we gather and act together in crucial matters as the access to resources and finance services, the access to the land ownership, patrimony and other productive values as well as abilities and informations for the market", its written in the statement signed by Faki Mahamat.

The Chairman of the African Union Commission exhorted the African leaders and other intervenient to prioritize the development of strategies, policies and inclusive regulatory framework to reach this objective.

Faki Mahamat highlighted as well the double negative effects for women which are the covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis that the official considered are mainly favorable for women.

"Get the necessary resources and work to mitigate the negative effects of each women day in any family group, whose she is the pillar, continues to be one of the priorities of the African Union Commission", the official added without announcing the new measures.

Other African leader shared also messages in favor of gender equality.

The Senegalese President Macky Sall in the scope of the global theme chosen by UN for the International Woman´s Day this year, Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, requested in a Twitter message, more efforts in the fight against global warming and its impact on women´s productive activities.

The counterpart from Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio also from Twitter requested the members of the parliament of his country to fully commit to support the Draft Law on Gender, expecting its approval that includes measures such as the requirement that a minimum of 30% of parliamentary and government seats be reserved for women.

Samia Saluhu Hassan who become the first woman President of Tanzania on 19 March 2021 congratulated all women in swahili by its contribution for the construction of the economic, social development, peace maintenance and stability.

Meanwhile, the president of Malawi, Namíbia, Gabon, Ivory Coast and Togo also joined to the congratulations.