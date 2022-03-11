Africa: Premier Alan Winde Meets With Ukraine's Ambassador to South Africa

11 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

This morning, I met with Ukraine's Ambassador to South Africa, Ms Liubov Abravitova, where we were joined by the Director-General of the Western Cape Government, Dr Harry Malila, and the Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier.

This meeting follows a commitment made during a provincial cabinet earlier this week to engage with the Ambassador and share our unequivocal position that we strongly condemn the government of the Russian Federation for its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

During the meeting, I also expressed my great sorrow at the growing loss of life caused by the invasion.

This unprovoked, illegal war, which threatens world peace and the very foundation of the liberal international order, cannot be met by neutrality and silence. It requires all of us to take a stand.

I urge President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Naledi Pandor to meet with Ukraine's Ambassador to South Africa as soon as possible to hear firsthand the horror of President Putin's war.

The Western Cape Government's position can be accessed here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/premier-alan-winde-provincial-cabinet%E2%80%99s-condemnation-russia%E2%80%99s-invasion

