Egypt: Govt Denies Decline in Number of Ships Crossing Suez Cana Due to Int'l Events

11 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet media center denied reports circulated alleging that the number of the ships transiting the Suez Canal declined due to the international political events.

In a statement on Friday, the center said it contacted the Suez Canal Authority which categorically dismissed the news.

The ministry said vessels and container ships are crossing the Suez Canal regularly with normal rate.

The ministry added that the number of the crossing ships and net cargo hit a record high in February during which 1,713 ships transited the waterway in both directions with a total net cargo of 100 million tons, against 1,532 ships crossed in February 2021 with a total net cargo of 97.6 million tons.

The center called on all media outlets and social media users to verify the authenticity of the news before publishing it.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X