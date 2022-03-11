Egypt: Govt Denies Decline in Number of Ships Crossing Suez Cana Due to Int'l Events

The Cabinet media center denied reports circulated alleging that the number of the ships transiting the Suez Canal declined due to the international political events.

In a statement on Friday, the center said it contacted the Suez Canal Authority which categorically dismissed the news.

The ministry said vessels and container ships are crossing the Suez Canal regularly with normal rate.

The ministry added that the number of the crossing ships and net cargo hit a record high in February during which 1,713 ships transited the waterway in both directions with a total net cargo of 100 million tons, against 1,532 ships crossed in February 2021 with a total net cargo of 97.6 million tons.

The center called on all media outlets and social media users to verify the authenticity of the news before publishing it.

MENA