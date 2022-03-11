Egypt Reports 861 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 New Fatalities

11 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Thursday night that 861 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country began to 494,519.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 12 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24,269.

As many as 641 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 424,098 so far, the spokesman said.

