Egypt, European Commission Discuss Boosting Cooperation in Energy Domain

11 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador to the European Union Badr Abdel Aati had talks on Friday with Director of the Office of the European Commissioner for Energy Stefano Grassi on boosting bilateral cooperation in the energy field.

The Foreign Ministry said on its official Facebook page that the Egyptian ambassador and the European official also discussed promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) in light of Egypt's Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tareq el Mulla's meeting with the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in Brussels in February, in a way that helps achieve the common interest of both sides.

The ministry added that the meeting stressed Egypt's role as a main country, among other countries, with which the EU looks forward to enhance cooperation in various types of energy.

The meeting also touched on means to strengthen cooperation in the renewable and clean energy field, including the production of green hydrogen, in light of the promising Egyptian capabilities in this field, according to the ministry.

The two sides also stressed the importance of promoting bilateral cooperation in this area, particularly in light of Egypt's upcoming presidency of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh in November, and Egypt's interest in issues related to environment and climate change.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X