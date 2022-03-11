Egypt, European Commission Discuss Boosting Cooperation in Energy Domain

Egyptian Ambassador to the European Union Badr Abdel Aati had talks on Friday with Director of the Office of the European Commissioner for Energy Stefano Grassi on boosting bilateral cooperation in the energy field.

The Foreign Ministry said on its official Facebook page that the Egyptian ambassador and the European official also discussed promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) in light of Egypt's Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tareq el Mulla's meeting with the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in Brussels in February, in a way that helps achieve the common interest of both sides.

The ministry added that the meeting stressed Egypt's role as a main country, among other countries, with which the EU looks forward to enhance cooperation in various types of energy.

The meeting also touched on means to strengthen cooperation in the renewable and clean energy field, including the production of green hydrogen, in light of the promising Egyptian capabilities in this field, according to the ministry.

The two sides also stressed the importance of promoting bilateral cooperation in this area, particularly in light of Egypt's upcoming presidency of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh in November, and Egypt's interest in issues related to environment and climate change.

MENA