Egypt: Emigration Minister Reviews Final Preparations for 'Egypt Can With Industry' Conference

11 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram held a meeting with representatives of the ministries and bodies participating in "Egypt Can with Industry" conference to be held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on March 27 and 28.

The minister said on Friday that this meeting is held to follow up final preparations made by the ministries and bodies engaged in organizing the conference which comes in implementation of presidential directives on supporting the State's strategy to boost local industry.

This edition of the conference is aimed to make optimal benefit from experiences of Egyptians living abroad in the industrial field, she said, adding that it will include an integrated area dealing with industry between Egypt and Africa in a way that foster trade and industrial exchange inside the continent.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X