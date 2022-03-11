Egypt: Emigration Minister Reviews Final Preparations for 'Egypt Can With Industry' Conference

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram held a meeting with representatives of the ministries and bodies participating in "Egypt Can with Industry" conference to be held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on March 27 and 28.

The minister said on Friday that this meeting is held to follow up final preparations made by the ministries and bodies engaged in organizing the conference which comes in implementation of presidential directives on supporting the State's strategy to boost local industry.

This edition of the conference is aimed to make optimal benefit from experiences of Egyptians living abroad in the industrial field, she said, adding that it will include an integrated area dealing with industry between Egypt and Africa in a way that foster trade and industrial exchange inside the continent.

MENA