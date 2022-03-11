Africa: Egypt Committed to Supporting Africa's Vision Towards Just Energy Transition - Minister

Minister of Petroleum Tareq el Mulla said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted Egypt's commitment to attaching paramount importance and priority to the African continent's vision towards a just energy transition during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) that Egypt will host in Sharm el Sheikh in November.

The minister stressed the importance of providing financing to the African countries to help them address climate change.

Mulla was speaking during his participation in the Africa economy and energy forum held as part of CERAWEEK Energy Conference, currently in session in Houston, the United States.

The forum was held with the participation of petroleum and energy ministers from 11 African countries, along with officials from the US Department of Energy and heads of several international oil and energy companies operating in Africa in addition to officials from a number of international and African funding institutions.

The participants welcomed President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's remarks about supporting and giving priority to the African continent during COP 27.

The attendees reviewed the challenges facing the African continent in the field of energy transition.

Molla stressed the importance of coordination among all parties as regards the funding to provided to the continent's countries through its energy transition phase as per the outcome of the previous climate summit.

MENA