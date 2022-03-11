Egypt: ERC Sends Relief Team to Romania to Boost Efficiency of Evacuating Stranded Egyptians

11 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) has dispatched the first international relief team to Romania to enhance the efficiency of the evacuation of the Egyptians stranded due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and coordinate efforts related to cooperation with the international organizations concerned in Romania and on its borders with Ukraine.

In press statements on Friday, Minister of Social Solidarity and Vice President of the ERC Nevin el-Kabbaj said the move comes in implementation of the president's directives and keenness to ensure the return of the Egyptians stranded due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

She said the team is working under the umbrella of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the European region and in coordination with the Middle East region.

The minister said the Egyptian State attaches great priority to the Ukraine-Russia crisis' file, in light of its concern for the Egyptian citizens.

