Egypt Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Oil Refinery in Riyadh

11 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has condemned in the strongest terms the attack that targeted an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh by a drone.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Friday, Egypt reiterated that it deplores such terrorist acts that target vital installations, as well as the security and safety of energy supplies in the kingdom.

Egypt reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia in the measures it takes to protect its security and sovereignty in the face of those heinous terrorist operations.

