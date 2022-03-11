Egypt: Housing Min. - Concrete Structure Works of Crescent Tower in NAC Finalized

Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem el-Gazzar said that the construction of the concrete structure of Crescent Tower in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) has been finalized.

The construction of the concrete structure took 18 months, since the foundation works were completed in September 2020, the minister said in statements on Friday.

A total of 120,000 m3 of reinforced concrete was used in the building, he noted. A total of 250 tons of steel cables for pre-tensioning slabs was also used in the construction process, he added.

The Crescent Tower is built in the construction site of the Central Business District (CBD) project.

With a total area of around 505,000 square meters, the CBD project is being built by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

It includes 20 new high-rise buildings and some municipal projects.

