Egypt: Sisi Arrives At Mosheer Tantawy Mosque to Perform Friday Prayers

11 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi performed Friday prayers at Mosheer Tantawy Mosque in New Cairo's Fifth Settlement district two days after Egypt marked the Martyr's Day, which falls on March 9.

The sermon was focused on self-sacrifice and the high position of martyrdom.

It also paid tribute to Egypt's fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their homeland.

The president was accompanied by Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki, Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfiq, Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal, in addition to a host of Armed Forces commanders and senior state officials.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X