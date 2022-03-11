Egypt: Sisi Arrives At Mosheer Tantawy Mosque to Perform Friday Prayers

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi performed Friday prayers at Mosheer Tantawy Mosque in New Cairo's Fifth Settlement district two days after Egypt marked the Martyr's Day, which falls on March 9.

The sermon was focused on self-sacrifice and the high position of martyrdom.

It also paid tribute to Egypt's fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their homeland.

The president was accompanied by Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki, Minister of Awqaf Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa, Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfiq, Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal, in addition to a host of Armed Forces commanders and senior state officials.

MENA