African Activists Gather in Dakar to Mobilise for Palestine

Activists from across Africa are gathered in the Senegalese capital, Dakar to mobilise support for the Palestinian liberation struggle.

They will also be strategizing against Israeli apartheid under the theme "From Africa to Palestine, United Against Apartheid". This is the first time that Palestine solidarity activists hold a gathering in Africa.

The event is organised by the Pan-African Palestine Solidarity Network (PAPSN), a growing network of Palestine solidarity groups, civil society organizations and activists from more than 20 countries on the continent, including Palestine solidarity organisations from Malawi, Sudan, Tanzania, Senegal, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Kenya and South Africa.

Cde Mafa Kwanisai Mafa of the Zimbabwe Palestine Solidarity Council (ZPSC) is representing Zimbabwe as the national chairman.

He said the event came at a time when the granting of observer status to Israel by the African Union has been condemned by other African nations.

"Zimbabwe is one of the countries which voted against admitting Israel. This also comes at a time when Amnesty International has published a damning comprehensive report acknowledging that Israel is an apartheid state which is flagrantly violating the human rights of the Palestinian people.

"The intended outcome of this conference amongst many other things is to escalate campaigns to expose the atrocities of Israel in Africa especially in the Christian community who think by associating or visiting the apartheid Israel is for " spiritual renewal".

"We will be mobilising all organisations under the ZPSC, students' movements, church leaders, civic society, Government through the Ministry of Information, parliamentary portfolio committee on Foreign Affairs, workers' unions, youths and all faith organisations," Cde Mafa said.

Amnesty International joined Palestinians and many other human rights organizations in recognising that Israel was practicing a cruel system of domination.