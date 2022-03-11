Namibia: Qatar Airways to Resume Doha - Windhoek Flight Route

11 March 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Qatar Airways will resume flights from Doha to Windhoek around June/July, the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta said Thursday.

"The tourism and business sector are delighted to their return of Qatar Airways to Windhoek as this flight will increase seat capacity to reach Namibia and solve partly our current air connectivity challenges and lack of flight seats," Shifeta said in a statement.

According to Shifeta, the arrival of Qatar Airways is confidently a sigh of relief to leisure and business travellers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the rest of the Middle East Markets as it will, without doubt, open-air access to Namibia to UAE and vice versa, and such development concretely supports the countries' national tourism recovery strategy and initiatives.

"Although Namibia did not receive significant arrivals from the UAE in the past, the introduction of Qatar Airways will lead to increased trade, business and leisure voyages of the citizens and residents of the two countries, and those who are nearby the UAE," he added.

Currently, Namibia is served by four international airlines and routes, post COVID-19, namely by Eurowings Discovery, that facilitate air travel from Europe, through the Frankfurt International Airport; Ethiopian Airlines through Addis Ababa and Emirates through Johannesburg and Cape Town. Furthermore, travellers can connect through FlyNamibia or South African Airlink from the two airports in South Africa to Windhoek.

