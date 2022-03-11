Namibia: GIPF Opens New Satellite Office in Nkurenkuru, in Footprint Expansion Drive

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) this week opened a new satellite office in Nkurenkuru.

In an address on behalf of the GIPF Board, Management and entire staff, Nilian Mulemi, Chairperson of the GIPF Board of Trustees said the office was opened in efforts to attain the goal of being member-centric, as they increase the Fund's national footprint.

The new office is equipped to offer the following services: Pension enquiries; pension advice; biometric registration and verification; benefit and income statements and submission of supporting documents.

According to Mulemi, the office will be operated by capable client service consultants two weeks per

month, starting Thursday this week.

"Communication of operational dates will always be communicated to the public. Our office hours will be between 08:00 am to 4:30 pm. We will however be closed during lunch, weekends and on public holidays," she added.

Mulemi meanwhile said GIPF has invested approximately N$24.5 million in Kavango West, and specifically in Nkurenkuru.

As part of the GIPF's shared value creation strategy, the Fund's investment has made the following social-economic impact: Renewable Microfinance loans (Lima Power, Group Micro enterprises, Solar power ) valued at N$13 million and housing financing - N$11.5million.

"The GIPF's Board and Management's commitment to relentlessly improve the Funds administrative capacity is undisputed, as all our efforts are driven towards improving efficiencies and effectiveness in the area of service delivery. With a mission to safeguard and grow the Fund for the benefit of its members, GIPF remains true to its mandate of being member-centric," Mulemi concluded.