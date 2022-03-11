South Africa: No Trains Operating in the Eastern Cape for Over Two Months

11 March 2022
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

PRASA says "operational challenges" led it to the decision to stop all trains since 7 January

Two months ago, train services quietly ground to a complete stop in the Eastern Cape. It has gone largely unreported that since 7 January there have been no trains operating in the province - neither metrorail nor other trains running between Kariega, Gqeberha and East London.

The Passenger Rail Service of South Africa (PRASA) says a "decision was taken to suspend services due to operational challenges on the rail network".

Mimi Katsio, PRASA spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, said this had "nothing to do with operational budget". "Trains are not running because of operational challenges ... Once the operational challenges have been resolved, the service will resume.

"Theft and vandalism have been prevalent on the infrastructure and network. Trains are not operational in the whole province," she confirmed.

Thousands of commuters, school children, and shoppers are now using taxis and buses, while stations stand deserted.

To travel from Gqeberha to Kariega by taxi costs R25 and by bus costs R18 per person. By contrast, the train used to cost R9.50.

In September 2021, GroundUp reported on how the trains service was busy collapsing in the Eastern Cape, with train stations stripped bare and electric cables stolen.

The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) shop steward David King said Eastern Cape commuters have been dealt a big blow by PRASA's failure. "It affects many public servants, more especially state employees," he said.

A PRASA access controller and ticket checker in Kariega said, "We are getting paid monthly despite doing nothing every day."

Katsio said PRASA has 739 employees in the Eastern Cape. Employees are coming to work even though trains have stopped running. "Operational departments are conducting refresher training," she said.

Katsio said, "PRASA Executives are working hard to restore services."

Fikile Mbalula is going after us for R2 million. We must be doing something right. Support news that matters. Please donate to GroundUp.

Donate using SnapScan.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X