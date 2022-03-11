Zimbabwe: Government to Issue Plastic Driver's Licences

Government has announced plans to replace the metal driver's license disc with a plastic one starting June this year.

The minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, said the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) is in the process of migrating from the traditional metal disks to plastic discs as a measure of catching up with technology.

"CVR is in the process of moving from the old metal disc to a new plastic disk. The old metal disc technology and equipment is now obsolete," Mhona said in a twitter post.

He also highlighted that the transition is in line with the agreement of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Eastern African Community (EAC) and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Tripartite region.

"The proposed new disc is compliant with the COMESA, EAC and SADC Tripartite region. We urge our valued citizens to bear with us in our transition from the old to the new SADC compliant driver's licence disc," he tweeted

Other African countries that have already started initiating and complying with the stated African bodies include South Africa known as the plastic polymer licenses.