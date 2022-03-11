Zimbabwe: Government to Issue Plastic Driver's Licences

11 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

Government has announced plans to replace the metal driver's license disc with a plastic one starting June this year.

The minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, said the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) is in the process of migrating from the traditional metal disks to plastic discs as a measure of catching up with technology.

"CVR is in the process of moving from the old metal disc to a new plastic disk. The old metal disc technology and equipment is now obsolete," Mhona said in a twitter post.

He also highlighted that the transition is in line with the agreement of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Eastern African Community (EAC) and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Tripartite region.

"The proposed new disc is compliant with the COMESA, EAC and SADC Tripartite region. We urge our valued citizens to bear with us in our transition from the old to the new SADC compliant driver's licence disc," he tweeted

Other African countries that have already started initiating and complying with the stated African bodies include South Africa known as the plastic polymer licenses.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X