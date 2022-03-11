Namibia: Northern Farmers Desperate for Rain

More rain is expected in the northern parts of the country in the coming days, the Namibia Meteorological Services forecast said this week.

Weather forecaster Odilo Kgobetsi told New Era temperatures may drop in the next three to four days in northern Namibia and that more rain is expected.

"A slight drop of temperatures is also expected in the other parts of the country," he said.

Speaking about the scorching heat experienced in the north, Kgobetsi said the weather is expected to improve soon.

"Some areas like Omambuumbuu village in Omusati region in the north have received some drops in the past few days. Onghwiyu village in Ohangwena region also received up to 40mm last week," he added.

He urged farmers to be patient, as more rain will come from next week.

Saima Samuel from Otapatapa village in Omusati region said, if the rain does not come in the next three days, it will end in tears.

"I ploughed my crop field last month, but till now we have not received rain. I don't know what to do anymore. Who will pay for the tractor to re-plough my field again?" she wanted to know.

Otamanzi councillor Johannes Iiyambo fears subsistence farmers in the constituency might have a bad harvest this season due to poor rainfall.

Despite many parts of Namibia receiving above average to good rainfall, Iiyambo said his constituency received poor rainfall, dashing all hopes of a bumper harvest.

"I am very worried about the status of crops, which have started wilting due to the scorching heat. In some villages, crops have dried up," he said.

He explained that for some farmers, the cultivation season started well, and many worked their fields.

However, in the past weeks, they have not received sufficient rainfall hence the crops are dying.

"We, therefore, fear a poor harvest which will definitely affect food sustainability. People will go hungry," said Iiyambo.