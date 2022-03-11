Tanzania: Isles Ministers Pledge Exemplary Performance

THIRTEEN newly appointed ministers took oaths of office here on Thursday, pledging exemplary performance to meet expectations of the appointing authority and all Zanzibaris.

Pronouncing their solemn promises before Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi also were seven deputy ministers, Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) Commissioner Yussuf Juma Mwenda and Zanzibar Public Leaders Commission's Commissioner Ambassador Mohamed Mwinyi Mzale.

The new appointees appreciated President Mwinyi for trusting them, promising to reciprocate the faith through hard work. "President Mwinyi and Zanzibaris have high expectations for the new team; I will strive to accelerate growth in the tourism sector," said the newly sworn-in Tourism and Heritage Minister Simai Mohamed Said.

The former Education and Vocational Training Minister has swapped offices with Lela Mohammed Mussa. He said his new focus will be on cementing close relationships between the government and tourism investors, improved quality of hospitality services to tourists and consumption of domestically produced products in the industry.

"We want to engage and ensure that Zanzibaris benefit from the tourism industry," he said.

Minister Simai cited exploration of new markets especially in the East and Central Africa; marketing of new tourist attractions; and the thorough uses of diplomatic missions to aggressively market the country's tourism potentials.

"We will have to consult ATCL (Air Tanzania Company Limited) to see if their flight destinations take into consideration Zanzibar's tourism markets," said the minister, former Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (ZATI) Chairman between 2005 and 2010.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Finance and Planning Dr Saada Mkuya Salum pledged to instill financial discipline in public spending, saying she will never tolerate embezzlement of public money by any public institution.

Dr Saada, whom President Mwinyi has transferred from First Vice-President Office, said she will perform her duties diligently by strictly observing the existing laws, regulations and procedures to meet the expectations of the majority islanders.

The former finance minister in the union government appreciated Dr Mwinyi for the trust in her, describing her new responsibility as "heavy and sensitive."

"Theft and misuses of government finances are intolerable by this administration; I will stand firm to ensure the government money is put into apt uses," she said.

Blue Economy and Fishery Minister Suleiman Masoud Makame referred to promotion of the blue economy as his priority, adding that there is a lot to do in the sector particularly on seaweed farmers, fishermen and other allied sectors. He reminded all workers in the ministry to work hard to attain the envisaged social and economic development.

Land and Settlement Development Deputy Minister Nadir Abdul-Latif Yussuf said he is ready for work, admitting that his portfolio faces a huge challenge of land conflicts. He promised to apply creativity to achieve "President Mwinyi's dream to socially and economically develop Zanzibaris." Health Deputy Minister Hassan Khamis Hafidh pledged integrity and hard work in his new roles with central focus on Zanzibar development.

He said he will closely supervise the ministry's employees to ensure hard work and solutions to all challenges that haunt the health sector. President Mwinyi reshuffled his first 16-member cabinet on Tuesday, establishing two new portfolios--state house; and social development, elderly, gender and children. He also appointed four ministers and seven deputy ministers; dropped two ministers and transferred ten.

The new ministers and their portfolios in brackets are Hamza Hassan Juma (Second Vice-President's Office, Policy, Coordination and House of Representatives); Harusi Said Suleiman (First Vice President's Office); Shamata Shaame Khamis (Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock); and Shaib Hassan Kaduara (Water, Energy and Minerals).

Five ministers--Masoud Ali Mohammed (President's Office, Regional Administration, Local Governments and Special Departments); Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga (President's Office, Labour, Economy and Investments); Haroun Ali Suleiman (President's Office, Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance); Omar Said Shaaban (Trade and Industrial Development); and Tabia Maulid Mwita (Information, Youth, Culture and Sports)--retained their posts in the shake-up. Besides Dr Mkuya, Simai and Lela, other transferred ministers with their new posts in brackets include former Finance Minister Jamal Kassim Ali (President's Office, State House); Second VicePresident's Office Minister Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed (Construction, Communication and Transport); Construction Minister Rahma Kassim Ali (Land and Housing Development); Land Minister Riziki Pembe Juma (Social Development) and Health Minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui whose ministry has been split.