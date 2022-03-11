Tanzania: Dodoma Allocates 7bn / - for Construction of City Headquarters

THE Dodoma City Council (DCC) has allocated 7bn/- in the financial year 2022/23 for the construction of the City Headquarters that will upgrade the status of the capital city.

The fund is part of the 2022/23 budget of 100.94bn/-, which will be sourced and used for the implementation of various projects including the construction of the City Council Headquarters.

Presenting the City Council Budget for the Year 2022/23 to the City Council recently, Dodoma City Director, Joseph Mafuru said the city plans to build a better office that will match with the status of Dodoma City as the government headquarters in the investment area of Njedengwa, and that its construction will begin in July this year.

"The City Headquarters building will be built in the area of Njedengwa which is currently in the city center to replace the current building that was built by CDA in 1973," he said.

Mr Mafuru said in addition to the project, the city has prioritized the completion of projects, contributing to the strength of the people, building productive development projects, strengthening the health sector, education, agriculture, and livestock, and strengthening service delivery in remote areas.

Referring to the previous year's budget between July and December, he said that in 2021, 13.8bn/- was spent on implementing strategic projects, land surveying, land compensation payments, and social projects.

The budget will also finance the purchase of three vehicles for the purpose of enhancing revenue collection, and the purchase of 240m/- land surveying equipment. Mr Mafuru added that the council has also been able to provide loans to 49 groups worth 1.04bn/- and continue to complete the strategic hotel project known as Dodoma City Hotel.

Also, he vowed to continue with the construction of strategic investment projects in the government city of Mtumba which has so far reached 90 percent in its first phase. The Council has also successfully conducted land valuations in various areas of Nala, Mtumba, Kikombo, and Ihumwa, where 1.32bn/- has been paid as compensation to the people through local funds.

During that period, the City surveyed 10,339 plots in various areas of Ngh'ongh'ona, Hombolo Bwawani, Zuzu, and Mpunguzi. It has also prepared 41 land use plans.

During the period of July to December last year, the City issued a total of 8,247 tittle deeds to various landowners in the city.