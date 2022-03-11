Tanzania: Kagera Sugar Eye Mbeya City Scalp

KAGERA Sugar Head Coach, Francis Baraza said his team is well prepared and determined to snatch maximum points against Mbeya City this weekend.

Kagera Sugar will face the Mbeya-based side away at Sokoine Memorial stadium in Mbeya this Saturday, as Baraza will be targeting to post his team's third away victory.

Speaking to the 'Daily News', Baraza said his team is ready for the match and certain to win though they are playing away. Baraza has asked fans to have confidence in him and their team as they will fight tooth and nail to win the encounter.

"Our team still faces the problem of failing to take advantage of the many opportunities we create and I have been working on this with the confidence that in the next game we will score many goals," Baraza said.

In the ongoing NBC Premier League standings, Kagera Sugar are placed 9th with 21 points after playing 17 games. The team has won five, drawn six and lost six matches. They have scored 17 and conceded 16 goals.

After the game against Mbeya city, Kagera Sugar will play their next match against Mtibwa Sugar at Manungu Stadium in Morogoro on April 3rd this year after that they will return to Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera to play KMC on April 17th this year.

On his side Mbeya City head coach Mathias Lule has said his team will fight to win their match against Kagera Sugar. He said defensive blunders cost them dearly in their three Premier League matches where they conceded three goals.

Mbeya City are placed fifth with 25 points from 17-game outings. They have won five, drawn ten and lost two matches. They have netted 18 and conceded 14 goals.