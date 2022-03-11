Tanzania: Tplb Reschedules League Ties

TANZANIA Premier League Board (TPLB) has pushed forward the NBC Premier League match between Young Africans and KMC from March 16th to 19th to pave the way for renovation works at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the changes have been made to give enough room for the infrastructure upgrading works which were planned to be complete from February 15th to 18th this year.

In another development, TPLB has postponed a Premier League match between Polisi Tanzania and Simba which was to kick off on March 27th at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi to a later date as it falls within the FIFA calendar.

Meanwhile, as the 18th round of the NBC Premier League rages on tomorrow, a total of 237 goals have so far been scored as the season hits into a midway making the battle for maximum three points becomes ferocious.

Young Africans have taken the lead after netting 29 goals from 17 matches played followed by Simba who have pumped in 21 goals similar to third placed Namungo who have also fired home 21 goals from 17 fixtures.

Both Namungo and Yanga currently enjoy a reputation of parading the league's top scorers in the name of Reliants Lusajo and Fiston Mayele with each scoring 10 goals as they race for the golden boot award at the end of the season.

For the defending champions Simba, until now, striker Meddie Kagere has pumped in six goals to his name while last season's top goal scorer John Bocco is yet to score in the unfolding Premier League.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It has been a tough season for him as he seems not to have found his scoring boots but there are still many matches to come of which if he improves on his scoring efficiency, he can defend his golden boot award.

Azam and KMC have each netted 20 goals in the progressing league with Azam's net-burster Rodgers Kola scoring 4 goals to top his side's scoring chart overshadowing his counterpart Prince Dube whose name is missing on the scorer's sheet released recently by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).

Mbeya City have netted 18 goals with three of their players Paul Nonga, Richardson Ng'ondya and Juma Luizio contributing 4 goals each to enable their team to come up with such a good goal average.

With 16 goals are debutants Geita Gold and their danger man George Mpole has so far netted 8 goals putting himself on the right track to battle for the golden boot award as he is only 2 goals short to catch up Mayele and Lusajo at the top of the chart.

Kagera Sugar, Ruvu Shooting, Mbeya Kwanza and Biashara United each has scored 14 goals while Coastal Union and Polisi Tanzania have pumped in 13 goals apiece.

Dodoma Jiji have 11 goals in their bag whereas Tanzania Prisons who sit at the bottom of the table have scored 9 goals and are the only side with the least number of scored goals.