Tanzania: Lugalo Stages Rare Fiveclub Combat Fiddle

STAGE is set for the Combat Fiddle golf tournament which officially opens the TPDF Lugalo Golf Club's 2022 competitions calendar. The long-day competition is scheduled to tee off this Sunday March 13th at the club's par 72 course.

Club's captain Japhet Masai said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparation for the event has been finalized and the strokeplay event is going to brighten the weekend at the course.

Masai said the competition is open to men and women who are members of the club, but they have also extended invitations to players from other clubs.

Explaining, Masai said the tournament should have been played using only five clubs as opposed to other competitions in which the players are allowed to enter the course with the entire golf set.

"Is going to be a unique event, to play with five-clubs (of your choice) during the battle that requires exceptional creativity and great care to get good results," he added.

Another interesting thing in this event is that all men will only be allowed to wear shorts not trousers, but women are free to use any golf outfit. Among others, Masai said the tournament is specially organised to congratulate the soldiers who are golf players and have recently received promotions.

Masai thanked members and various sponsors who came forward to help make it a spectacular event. Hawa Wanyeche, who is also the Lugalo ladies captain, said she is ready for the 5-clubs battle as it is not the first time for her to play.

"I'm well prepared, but will bank on the experience I have attained from such competition. Using a few clubs which are not normal to the standard, it is challenging, but also brings a unique appeal especially to those who have never played, hopeful they will all enjoy it," she said.

Since it is not a regular competition, Wanyeche encourages as many ladies as possible to come out in large numbers to gain experience, enjoy and improve health as well. Angel Eaton also said she has intensive practice ahead of the stiff battle.

"I am prepared to win the top prize, I am sure I will go there and do justice to my hard work, although I understand there is strong opposition ahead as everyone is also prepared to win."