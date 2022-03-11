Tanzania: Be Innovative On Petty Traders, PM Tells Councils

THE government has called upon council directors to be innovative in accommodating petty traders commonly known as 'Machingas' to ensure they operate in peaceful and conducive environment to boost their capital.

Speaking during his brief tour to inspect the progress of the 7.1bn/- modern Machinga Open Market in Dodoma on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa insisted that the government is committed to improving and transforming the environment of doing business for small-scale traders in the country.

Speaking shortly after inspecting the site along the Bahi road in Dodoma city, the Premier expressed satisfaction on the progress that has been attained so far, and called for timely completion of the project.

PM Majaliwa said that President Samia Suluhu Hassan is fully committed to ensure all Tanzanians are given equal opportunities of doing business in a better and improved environment.

"President Samia's directives are very clear, she wants petty traders to be relocated to areas that could sustain them economically... they should be allocated areas where they can have customers for their goods," he said.

Mr Majaliwa also asked regional authorities to come up with plans of constructing markets in the outskirts of the city to create more opportunities for petty traders.

He commended the administration of Dodoma Region for being creative, asking them to continue supervising the project for timely accomplishment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Going forward, he asked petty traders in the region to use the allocated areas and make better use of the complex once the construction project comes to an end for their own benefit.

The Premier advised petty traders all over the country to form cooperative unions that could enable easy access to loans and having a common voice in fighting for their rights. Earlier, the Minister for State, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, Innocent Bashungwa said the leadership in Dodoma Region has done a great role of arranging petty traders and executing fruitful projects.

He challenged other regions to copy the approach that has been used in Dodoma by coming up with long lasting solutions to the challenges facing petty traders.

For her part, the Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, Labor, Youth and People with Disability, Prof Joyce Ndalichako called on youth in the country to continue making better use of available opportunities in generating incomes.

The Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Anthony Mtaka said the project is expected to be completed in May this year and it will accommodate all petty traders in the city.

For his part, the Dodoma City Executive Director, Joseph Mafuru said upon completion, the complex will enable the council to collect an annual revenue amounting to 1.1bn/-.

Earlier, petty traders commended the government for execution of the project that is aimed at providing them with a better business environment.