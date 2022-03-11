Tanzania: Bmh to Put Up Two-Storey Cancer Clinic

DODOMA based Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) will put up a two-storey building which will house a cancer clinic at the 400-bed hospital in order to enhance medication to cancer patients in Central Zone and neighbouring regions.

Executive Director of the BMH, Dr Alphonce Chandika said on Wednesday at an occasion to highlight One Year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan leadership that the hospital had acquired 2bn/- from the government to execute the project.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President Samia for approving 2bn/- during her one year in office for improving and expanding the hospital. The fund is meant to start putting up the new building which will house the cancer clinic," he said.

Presently, BMH has a cancer clinic which is housed at its main building. The new building will thus enhance cancer medication at the Central Zone Referral Hospital and ease the burden on the National Referral Cancer Hospital and Ocean Road Cancer Institute in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Chandika said currently, cancer patients have to travel all the way to Dar es Salaam to seek medication for cancer, saying the new building will enhance medication for the disease at the BMH.

"People suffering from cancer in the Central Zone have to cover a long distance to seek medication, but this challenge will soon be addressed. The new building, which will cost 27bn-/ upon its completion, will tremendously enhance medication for cancer patients in the Central Zone and neighbouring regions," he said.