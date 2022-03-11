Tanzania/Somalia: Yanga Line Up Somalia Friendly in Dar

YOUNG Africans have lined up a charitable friendly match against the Somalia national team to be staged at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

At a press briefing yesterday in the city, Yanga's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingiza said the proceeds will be channeled towards Ali Kimara Rare Disease Foundation as part of fulfilling social responsibilities.

"As a football club, our role is not confined only on the pitch but also empowering communities where we live. As such; we saw it necessary to organise this friendly match so that whatever will be produced should go to this foundation. "Talking about rare diseases, it is something which even scientists and specialists are struggling to establish its root cause and we still have many people who are suffering from these rare diseases," he said.

Adding, Mazingiza noted that Yanga in collaboration with GSM Foundation do a lot of charitable works whenever they go to play away Premier League matches specifically to fulfill the objective of giving back to the community.

"We encourage many people to follow suit because people out there are encountering different problems and the only way to support them is through doing charity activities," he said.

Moreover, he disclosed that the contract Yanga signed with Azam Media Limited requires them to play these kinds of charitable games hence they are also implementing the obligations available in the deal. He then called upon many Yanga fans to come at the venue in big numbers to support their team while thanking the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) for blessing the signal testing match.

On his part, a representative from GSM Foundation Hersi Said said their foundation will donate 10m/- for the Ali Kimara Rare Disease Foundation while Yanga will share 40 percent of what will be produced to the foundation.

Also, the club's Spokesperson Haji Manara said the friendly game will also be used to provide awareness about the presence of rare diseases which are affecting many people and their symptoms differ from one person to another making it difficult to tackle them.

He added that despite being a charitable game, Yanga will deploy a full squad saying Somalia are a great team and have also landed with their key players of whom only three players trade in the domestic league while the rest play in decorated leagues outside the country.

"Somalia have now seriously invested in football and are now a past team which we used to overpower them whenever we met as such, they are going to give us a good game to go along with what we want to achieve," he said.

Somalia Head Coach Pieter de Jongh hailed Yanga for the invitation saying he is happy to play against them for the charity encounter and is looking forward to a great match.