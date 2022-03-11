Tanzania: State Renames U-17 Football Girls Team

11 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

CULTURE, Arts and Sports Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa announced Friday the renaming of under 17 girls football team after the mighty national park, Serengeti.

Mchengerwa said the "exceptional performance" of the girls football team which is currently camping for a World Cup qualifier match against Botswana fits the majestic park.

"Their dedication gives them all the reasons to market Serengeti worldwide," the minister said in Zanzibar.

Serengeti girls smashed Botswana 7-0 at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar during their last face-off match.

