South Africa: Western Cape Government Mourns Loss of Mike Spicer, Wesgro Board Chair

10 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

It is with great sadness that I was informed this morning of the passing of Wesgro's Board Chairman, Mike Spicer.

Mike led the Board of Wesgro for almost a decade and he did so with huge passion, wisdom, dedication and energy.

He was a great champion for the role of the private sector in driving economic growth and job creation in the Western Cape.

And his work in this role has undoubtedly improved the lives of people in the Western Cape.

On behalf of the Western Cape Government, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his wife and family.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X