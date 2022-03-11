South Africa: Western Cape Government Mourns Loss of Mike Spicer, Wesgro Board Chair

press release

It is with great sadness that I was informed this morning of the passing of Wesgro's Board Chairman, Mike Spicer.

Mike led the Board of Wesgro for almost a decade and he did so with huge passion, wisdom, dedication and energy.

He was a great champion for the role of the private sector in driving economic growth and job creation in the Western Cape.

And his work in this role has undoubtedly improved the lives of people in the Western Cape.

On behalf of the Western Cape Government, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his wife and family.