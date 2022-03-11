South Africa: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Urges Public Servants to Enrol for Anti-Discrimination Course

10 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo urges public servants to enrol for the Championing Anti-discrimination in the Public Service course

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration Ms Ayanda Dlodlo has urged public servants in national and provincial government departments to enrol for the anti-discrimination course as part of building a public sector and society that are free of all forms of discrimination.

The new landmark Championing Anti-Discrimination in the Public Service online course was developed for public servants with the purpose of promoting an end to discrimination in the public service amongst public servants as well as discrimination meted out by public servants to the public.

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has issued Circular 11 of 2021 to heads of department nationally and provincially informing them about the course to ensure the enrolment of public servants.

The course will help public servants in the following areas:

To critically reflect on their own beliefs, attitudes, thought patterns, and behaviour.

Identify and apply relevant strategies to challenge discrimination in all contexts.

Examine legislation that addresses discriminatory processes and plan how these principles can be applied.

Assess their departmental policies and practices in the light of global anti-discrimination standards.

Initiate and support anti-discriminatory behaviour in the public sector.

Minister Dlodlo emphasized the need for all public servants to enrol for the course.

"The course seeks to challenge our behaviours and attitudes towards our fellow citizens and attempts to bring to awareness our less than noble intentions while assisting us in making appropriate changes. A positive change will reflect our conduct to our fellow staff members and, more importantly, the members of the public that we are called upon to serve," said Minister Dlodlo.

