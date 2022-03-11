South Africa: Public Service and Administration On Approval of Batho Pele Revitalisation Strategy

press release

Cabinet approves Batho Pele Revitalisation Strategy

September 2022, marks twenty-five years since South Africa adopted the Batho Pele (Putting People first) Principles and the White Paper on Transforming Public Service Delivery. As part of the continuous review of government-wide programmes, Cabinet at its meeting held on Wednesday, 09 March 2022, approved the Batho Pele Revitalisation Strategy. This Revitalisation Strategy is part of the overall efforts of government to professionalise the Public Service in line with Priority 1 of government, being the Building of a Capable, Ethical and Developmental State.

The Strategy provides the five pillars which will guide the minimum standards for government departments and give effect to a citizen-centred public service delivery program to be adhered to by all departments.

The proposed interventions are an outcome of various research programmes conducted by both government and non-governmental institutions on the effectiveness of the 1997 Batho Pele Policy.

"This strategy will give effect to the strengthening of a capable, ethical and developmental state, which remain a critical intervention in serving the citizens of South Africa. The strategy will also strengthen the implementation of the eight principles of Batho Pele and drive behavioral change within the Public Service," said Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo.

Overall, the Batho Pele Revitalisation Strategy seeks to re-affirm the significance of Batho Pele (People First) in transforming public service delivery whilst securing maximum benefits for citizens in line with their constitutional rights to be treated with dignity, courtesy, and to receive quality and sustainable public services.

The operationalisation of the Batho Pele Revitalisation Strategy will bring about a public administration that personifies the democratic values and principles enshrined in the Bill of Rights and a timeous response to the voices of citizens calling for a public administration system that puts their needs and aspirations first.

The five pillars of the strategy are:

Taking the Lead; by building capacity and learning from past and current Batho Pele implementation practices.

Development; of context-specific Batho Pele standards and communication approaches in consultation with a diversity of stakeholders.

Fostering Compliance; with agreed to and publicised Batho Pele standards through appropriate monitoring of compliance tools.

Reinforcement; of Batho Pele standards through appropriate measures where there is evidence of poor or non-compliance with publicised standards.

Redress; for citizens who are the centre of government's constitutional obligations.